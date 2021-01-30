McLaren Bay Region hospital updates pandemic visitation policy

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - McLaren Bay Region will be updating its visitation policy beginning next week to allow visitors to come into the hospital.

Beginning Monday, February 1, one healthy visitor per patient will be allowed at the hospital in non-COVID areas. Visitors will be screened upon arrival and must be over the age of 16.

In a news release, McLaren Bay Region President and CEO, Clarence Sevillian, said that safety is the hospital’s top priority.

“Our top priority is to keep our patients and staff safe while supporting them during their healing process,” Sevillian said. “Family members will also be able to communicate with a loved one through a number of different methods including FaceTime, Zoom, or other appropriate methods.”

For more information on the policy change, click here.

