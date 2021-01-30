Police investigates Flint home ran dog-fighting ring, 15 animals rescued

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Over a dozen dogs were recused by the Genesee County Animal Control on Thursday. After investigators say they found what appeared to be a dog fighting ring in a Flint home.

“The investigation actually started with the drug team looking at possession of illegal narcotics so the search warrant was solely for narcotics. But unfortunately when they arrived there is when they found the animals,” said Liz Rich, Lt. Michigan State Police.

15 pit bulls were found either chained outside or caged in a one of several rooms in the basement of a home on Flint’s north side.

Investigators say dog treadmills, harnesses, supplements and more found in the home all point to signs of a large dog fighting ring.

Billy Anthony tells ABC 12 he owns a few nearby buildings. He didn’t want to go on camera but says he’s heard about dog fighting in the area just a blocks away from his shop.

Michigan State Police now urging people to be on the lookout for any other illegal activity involving animals in their community.

“If we educate the public about these kinds of things. Having a large amount animals in a home and you don’t see those animals outside or their chained up,” said Lt. Rich.

“That they should be educating themselves and reporting that stuff so we can investigate it.”

The dogs were turned over to animal control. The investigation is on-going as of Friday evening no charges have been filed.

We reached out to the Genesee County Animal Control to ask about the 15 dogs they cannot comment during the investigation.

Anyone with information related to this crime contact the Flint Area Narcotics Group at 810-233-3689 or if you want to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245) or CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.

