Advertisement

“Putting the cart in front of the horse”: Mid-Michigan healthcare providers grapple with vaccine shortages

Owosso's Memorial Healthcare
Owosso's Memorial Healthcare(Eric Fletcher/ WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (1/29/2021)--Amid mounting questions when it comes to why Michigan’s vaccine rollout is still moving at a pace far slower than anticipated, at least one local hospital wants greater transparency from state health officials.

“What’s my confidence level? It is lower than ever.”

The hope for a path forward Brian Long entertained in December is rapidly eroding amid crippling shortages. The name of the game now: snowballing frustration.

“Communication has been ambiguous, it’s been misleading and it’s rarely provided or non-existent,” Long argued.

Deliveries, the CEO of Memorial Healthcare explained via a Friday Zoom session, have slowed to a trickle. The health system has received only a handful since the rollout began and in most cases, with fewer vaccines to go around than anticipated. As for the next allotment Memorial’s expecting: a scant 100 doses.

“Basically nothing,” Long related. “The week before was 200.”

MDHHS declined to go on camera, but Public Information Officer Lynn Sutfin explained via email the problem wasn’t unique to Shiawassee – that the entire state received a mere 120-thousand doses last week, split roughly in half between Pfizer and Moderna.

The email assured that supply – which falls well short of the state’s goal -- would soon expand. For the time being, the limited supply the state does receive is doled-out using criteria outlined in the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index. A copy of MDHHS’ new vaccination rollout strategy was also forwarded to ABC12. The title reads “Michigan Interim COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy,” though its publication came well over a month after that roll-out began.

“That seems a little bit like putting the cart before the horse,” Long related. “We’re going to keep these folks on a waiting list and that filled up in nine minutes.”

1000 spots. Long’s team does its best to keep those folks in the loop with regular updates to Memorial’s website and social media pages, but they’re running out of reassurances to give. Meantime, navigating this slog has pushed their timetable for hitting that magic number – well into next year. Long wants transparency sooner rather than later.

In that new set of guidelines released by the state health department Friday, M-D-H-H-S outlined greater transparency as one of its top priorities.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Pomeroy, Jacob Dougherty and Douglas Dougherty were found dead after their vehicle...
Undersheriff: Bay City couple, 8-month-old child died from exposure to cold
Breaking news
5 people, including 11 month old shot in Flint
How to sign-up for the Flint water civil settlement.
Sign-up begins for Flint water crisis victims to get $641.2 million settlement
Governor Gretchen Whitmer commuted Thompson's prison sentence in December.
Michael Thompson back in Flint, following Governor’s commutation
A veterans housing facility in Corunna is temporarily shutting down as of January 31st, to...
Veterans housing facility to shutter Jan. 31, vets scramble to find other housing

Latest News

Rosie the Riveter statue unveiled at Bishop International Airport
Rosie the Riveter statue unveiled at Bishop International Airport
Uptown Grill in Bay City.
Bay City community offers support to restaurant owners to get through COVID-19 restrictions
Flint Police say five people suffered gunshot wounds in a drive-by shooting on Tebo Street,...
Flint Police Chief needs community's help to end the cycle of violence
Sushi Remix in Bay City.
Michigan restaurants prep for the reopening of inside dining