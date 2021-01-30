“Putting the cart in front of the horse”: Mid-Michigan healthcare providers grapple with vaccine shortages

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (1/29/2021)--Amid mounting questions when it comes to why Michigan’s vaccine rollout is still moving at a pace far slower than anticipated, at least one local hospital wants greater transparency from state health officials.

“What’s my confidence level? It is lower than ever.”

The hope for a path forward Brian Long entertained in December is rapidly eroding amid crippling shortages. The name of the game now: snowballing frustration.

“Communication has been ambiguous, it’s been misleading and it’s rarely provided or non-existent,” Long argued.

Deliveries, the CEO of Memorial Healthcare explained via a Friday Zoom session, have slowed to a trickle. The health system has received only a handful since the rollout began and in most cases, with fewer vaccines to go around than anticipated. As for the next allotment Memorial’s expecting: a scant 100 doses.

“Basically nothing,” Long related. “The week before was 200.”

MDHHS declined to go on camera, but Public Information Officer Lynn Sutfin explained via email the problem wasn’t unique to Shiawassee – that the entire state received a mere 120-thousand doses last week, split roughly in half between Pfizer and Moderna.

The email assured that supply – which falls well short of the state’s goal -- would soon expand. For the time being, the limited supply the state does receive is doled-out using criteria outlined in the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index. A copy of MDHHS’ new vaccination rollout strategy was also forwarded to ABC12. The title reads “Michigan Interim COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy,” though its publication came well over a month after that roll-out began.

“That seems a little bit like putting the cart before the horse,” Long related. “We’re going to keep these folks on a waiting list and that filled up in nine minutes.”

1000 spots. Long’s team does its best to keep those folks in the loop with regular updates to Memorial’s website and social media pages, but they’re running out of reassurances to give. Meantime, navigating this slog has pushed their timetable for hitting that magic number – well into next year. Long wants transparency sooner rather than later.

In that new set of guidelines released by the state health department Friday, M-D-H-H-S outlined greater transparency as one of its top priorities.

