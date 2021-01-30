Advertisement

Vaccinated Mass. congressman tests positive for virus

Rep. Stephen Lynch, who is vaccinated for Covid-19, has tested positive for virus.
Rep. Stephen Lynch, who is vaccinated for Covid-19, has tested positive for virus.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 1:20 PM EST
BOSTON — A Massachusetts congressman who has received both doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has tested positive for the virus.

The office of U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch says the lawmaker had a negative test result before attending President Joe Biden’s inauguration. The office says Lynch’s positive test result came after a staff member in his Boston office tested positive earlier this week.

A statement says Lynch isn’t displaying any symptoms of COVID-19. Lynch will self-quarantine and vote by proxy in Congress in the coming week.

Lynch is the second member of the state’s congressional delegation to test positive in as many days. On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan announced she had tested positive after repeatedly testing negative.

