Pass the popcorn: Vassar Theatre, others prepare to reopen concessions Monday

VASSAR, Mich. (WJRT) - There’s plenty to be excited about for movie theaters come Monday with the return of concessions as the state relaxes restrictions.

One local silver screen, the Vassar Theatre, will be pulling out all the stops and buttering up patrons with that traditional movie-going experience.

Owner Andreas Fuchs was wearing a head-to-toe popcorn bucket costume for the occasion. He was watching the clock run down to Monday, when the state green lights the return of concessions, including those of the corn variety.

“Oh, I don’t put butter on it. I like the crunch of it, so I’m like a purist,” Fuchs said.

Not letting those months of downtime keep him down, Fuchs took his show on the road, slinging buckets of the single screen’s staple snack to-go.

“It’s a nice way to stay in touch with everybody and keep the conversation going,” he said.

The extra money couldn’t hurt. Ticket sales, Fuchs said, have been sluggish since the box office reopened in December. Cash from concessions also eats up a big chunk of the bottom line here.

“It’s been a little difficult to be honest,” Fuchs said. “But, it is what it is. A lot of our guests have actually called us and said listen, we don’t want you to think we left.”

Beyond the dollars and cents…

“It’s important both culturally and economically for us,” Fuchs related. “We’ve been telling everyone at the show and we get applause every time. It’s good news. Everybody’s excited.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.