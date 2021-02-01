Advertisement

62-year-old accused of robbing Bay City pharmacy at knifepoint

(WJRT)
Feb. 1, 2021
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 62-year-old was arrested Monday morning after allegedly robbing a Bay City pharmacy with a knife.

An employee at the Anderson Pharmacy in the 1100 block of Marquette Avenue called 911 around 11:20 a.m. to report an armed robbery in progress. Witnesses gave Bay County emergency dispatchers a description of a suspect and the vehicle he drove away from the scene.

A Bay City public safety officer saw a vehicle matching the description minutes later and began following it. The driver, who police say matched the suspect’s description, pulled into a driveway in front of a house on the city’s west side.

Police arrested the driver without incident and took him to the Bay County Jail, where he was awaiting formal charges on Monday afternoon. Investigators say a large knife and items stolen from the pharmacy were located in the man’s vehicle.

