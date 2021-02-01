8,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine that got too cold cleared for use in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan will be able to use 8,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine that got too cold during transport in January.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services received word from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that the doses of Moderna vaccine remain viable and can be used to vaccinate residents against the coronavirus.

Pharmaceutical giant McKesson shipped the affected doses in mid-January, but temperature tracking devices packed with each vaccine shipment indicated those doses dropped below -25 Celsius. State health officials initially believed the doses were unusable, but Moderna and the CDC agreed they are safe.

“These safeguards are put into place to ensure the integrity of the vaccine and based on the investigation that was conducted, these vaccines can now be used,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

The affected doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been shipped from Moderna directly to health care providers around Michigan.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.