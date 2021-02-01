Advertisement

950 Delta passengers banned for violating company’s mask mandate

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Delta Air Lines has banned 950 passengers for violating its mask mandate.

The news comes as Delta CEO Ed Bastian praised the Biden administration’s new mask requirement on public transportation that begins tonight.

Bastian said the new executive order helps protect airline workers who enforce the mask policy.

The new Transportation Security Administration order mandating face masks across interstate travel begins at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

In the same company memo, Bastian said the airline is working with federal and state authorities to prioritize immunizations for frontline Delta workers.

Nearly 700 Delta employees have received at least one vaccine shot.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta College
Michigan opening sign-ups for free community college program
MDHHS guidelines for indoor dining Feb.1, 2021
What MI restaurant customers need to know about new indoor dining guidelines
Addison Redman was found dead of a gunshot wound in her Gratiot County home Tuesday morning.
Gratiot County teen pleads guilty in 11-year-old sister’s shooting death
Empty restaurant dining room
Restaurants in Michigan allowed to reopen Monday, but some choose to stay closed
Coronavirus in Michigan
New COVID-19 cases in Michigan plunge to nearly four-month low

Latest News

Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
AP Source: FBI agents shot serving warrant in Florida
FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, April 17, 2015, a national library employee shows the...
EXPLAINER: How Nobel Peace Prize nominations come about
Phil's handlers, who interpreted his prediction, read from a scroll on Tuesday.
Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
GOP’s McConnell blasts ‘loony lies’ by Ga. Rep. Greene
Phil's handlers, who interpreted his prediction, read from a scroll on Tuesday.
A gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says more winter