Advertisement

Court throws out convictions after misconduct by prosecutor

The Shiawassee County prosecutor didn’t disclose prior work with a co-defendant before taking office
gavel
gavel(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - The Michigan appeals court says it found “true misconduct” by the Shiawassee County prosecutor.

As a result, the court has thrown out conspiracy, theft and drug convictions and the six-year prison sentence of Aaron Mienkwic.

The appeals court says Scott Koerner didn’t disclose that he had represented a co-defendant in the same crime before becoming an assistant prosecutor in Shiawassee County. Koerner prosecuted Mienkwic, months after representing Kyle Tower in a plea deal.

The men had been accused of conspiring in 2017 to rob retail stores.

Koerner believes he informed the defense about his previous work but can’t recall the date. But even with a disclosure, the appeals court says it’s a violation of professional conduct.

Koerner now is the elected prosecutor in Shiawassee County.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta College
Michigan opening sign-ups for free community college program
MDHHS guidelines for indoor dining Feb.1, 2021
What MI restaurant customers need to know about new indoor dining guidelines
Addison Redman was found dead of a gunshot wound in her Gratiot County home Tuesday morning.
Gratiot County teen pleads guilty in 11-year-old sister’s shooting death
Empty restaurant dining room
Restaurants in Michigan allowed to reopen Monday, but some choose to stay closed
Coronavirus in Michigan
New COVID-19 cases in Michigan plunge to nearly four-month low

Latest News

On Monday night bars and restaurant owners say they were happy to allow customers back for...
Bars happy to reopen but new health restrictions could impact business
On Monday night bars and restaurant owners say they were happy to allow customers back for...
Bars happy to reopen but new health restrictions could impact business
Someone broke this granite bench in the downtown Lapeer pocket park.
Vandals damage granite bench at pocket park in downtown Lapeer
Kicker's Sports Bar and Grille is located in Grand Blanc Township.
Michigan restaurants reopen for indoor dining at 25% capacity
Kicker's Sports Bar and Grille is located in Grand Blanc Township.
Michigan restaurants get used to new restrictions on first day open in 2 months