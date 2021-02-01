Advertisement

Delivery driver arrested after seen on video taking family’s tiny poodle

By WJXT staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - He delivered a pizza but left with a family’s prized puppy, and a Florida family says it was all caught on camera.

Ten-month-old Lexi is back home with her owners Kimberly and Rick Block.

“She’s happy to be home. And she is by Kimberly’s side which is where she always is. So that’s good,” Rick Block said.

Hours before, she was in the arms of a stranger. Block said Lexi was stolen by a man delivering a pizza his wife ordered through Grubhub on Saturday night.

“It was terrible. I mean, it was just terrible,” Block said.

According to police, Arlinson Chilito took the puppy and hid her in a delivery bag. He was captured on surveillance video walking in the elevator with the dog.

Within minutes, police and people across the community were looking for the teacup poodle. She was found hours later at Chilito’s home.

Chilito was booked Sunday night and is charged with grand theft.

In a statement, Grubhub confirms Chilito is not one of its drivers, saying in part, “He was using another contracted driver’s account without Grubhub’s permission or knowledge, which is a fraudulent misuse of our platform. We banned the driver permanently from our platform and support efforts to prosecute both individuals to the full extent of the law.”

Moving forward, the Blocks are grateful for all the support that brought Lexi home.

When the puppy went missing, the Blocks offered a $5,000 reward. They said they plan to donate the money to the Jacksonville Beach Police Lodge as a way to say thank you for bringing Lexi home.

