Detroit-area prosecutor dismissing 1,700 coronavirus violation tickets

Charges for coronavirus violations in Wayne County are being dismissed.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) - A Detroit-area prosecutor is dismissing more than 1,700 tickets that were issued for violating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus restrictions.

The cases filed before the Michigan Supreme Court in October said Whitmer’s emergency orders were made under a law that was unconstitutional.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office says more than 1,600 cases were misdemeanors filed in Detroit. They were still pending when Prosecutor Kym Worthy made the announcement.

Anyone who paid fines in suburban courts should be able to pursue a refund.   

Whitmer issued dozens of COVID-19 orders under the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act beginning in March. The Michigan Supreme Court struck down the law on Oct. 2, 2020, ruling that it violates the state Constitution by improperly delegating legislative authority to the executive branch.

Most of Whitmer’s orders in place on Oct. 2 were invalidated. However, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services began issuing similar epidemic orders under a separate law the following week.

That law was not affected by the Michigan Supreme Court ruling.

