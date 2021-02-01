Flint neighbors say Tebo Street house where infant got shot was scene of other crimes

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Alexander Baker is tired because he’s spoken up multiple times about a house on Tebo Street in Flint.

Last week, it was the scene of a mass shooting. Four people, including an 11-month-old baby girl, were hurt. One woman died.

“We are just tired of being here and not feeling safe in our own neighborhoods, or being safe in our own home; because, bullets have gone through neighbors’ homes,” Baker said.

Frustrated by the uptick in gun violence, Flint Police Chief Terence Green again asked the community to speak up and help investigators. Baker said he’s been doing that for the last year.

“When it comes to the point that we have to sit and watch TV and then have a firearm sitting on the table -- just in case -- then it’s time to go,” he said.

On Thursday night, Baker, a former military combat medic, heard about 18 gunshots as the drive-by shooting happened in his front yard. He ran across the street to try to help the 57-year-old woman, who later died.

“I could see that she suffered a gunshot wound to her face -- bleeding profusely, blood everywhere. (I) took her pulse and it was very low, so I knew that there wasn’t anything that I could do,” Baker said.

Baker said he knows of at least two other violent crimes at that house since March 2020. Green confirmed there have been incidents connected to the home in the past, but he couldn’t provide further detail Monday.

Baker said he’s tried to do something about it. He hasn’t spoken to the new police chief, but did call the previous police chief 34 times, left his number with a lieutenant and made a few visits to City Hall.

“I’ve actually gone down to the Mayor’s Office on 17 occasions, trying to get a meeting with the mayor,” Baker said. “I’ve contacted my representative for the City Council.”

But Baker said the run-around continues. No one has called back, responded to his written requests or agreed to meet with him, which is leading Baker and his family to relocate their home and business to Saginaw.

“They’re not taking the information that they got and then doing any type of investigation, which, which makes our -- puts our lives in danger,” he said.

Flint police are still actively searching for the suspect vehicle, a white Chevrolet Equinox, and the people inside of it, who were involved in last week’s shooting. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL to remain anonymous.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s office says they have no record of Baker’s calls. Neeley holds weekly office hours for the public to stop in and discuss issues. Resident also can call Neeley’s office at 810-766-7346.

