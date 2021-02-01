Genesee District Library reopens with coronavirus restrictions

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/1/21) - The Genesee District Libary welcomed back patrons this week.

The reopening Monday came with restrictions because of the pandemic.

All branch locations were open during their regular hours of operation with a maximum of 25% capacity.

High touch surfaces were sanitized hourly and face masks were required.

Computer use was limited to one hour. And in general, the library asked patrons to keep their visits brief.

The library system still offered a number of services online as well.

