Advertisement

Good Samaritan surprises 5 carjacking victims with free replacement cars

By WLS Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:14 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A good Samaritan gave away five replacement vehicles to carjacking victims from Chicago, saying he knows how it feels to be carjacked and wanted to help them.

Promised some much-needed help, five carjacking victims arrived Thursday at a neighborhood car dealership and car wash, where good Samaritan and businessman Jermaine Jordan gave them the surprise of a lifetime: free replacement cars. Emotions ranged from elation to shock.

“He told me, ‘Believe in God,’ and I said, ‘I believe in him.’ He said, ‘You know what? That car is yours.’ I was like wow. I still don’t believe it,” said Edward Padilla, one of the carjacking victims.

Best known for his free hot meals restaurant, Jordan also owns the car lot where the victims gathered. He used his own money along with donations to cover the cost and fees of giving the cars away.

“I felt like I had to do something because I was a victim of being carjacked three times, and each time, I thought that my life was over with,” Jordan said.

Working single parent Taquieria Little fought to hold back tears as she was gifted an SUV. She was carjacked at gunpoint Dec. 6 on her way home from work as she waited to pick up her kids.

“Two guys approached me and taken me out of my car with no shoes on or anything. I had just cashed my paycheck. Everything was in there. So, I lost everything,” Little said.

Luxury rideshare driver Abdullah Saleem had his black Lexus taken by an armed thief posing as a passenger.

“It was very traumatizing. For one whole month, I was paranoid,” he said.

Jordan also helped carjacking victim and rideshare driver Angel Haralson with the $1000 insurance deductible needed to repair her recovered stolen ride.

“I’m not working right now. My funds has been depleted,” Haralson said.

Everyone also received a gas card and free groceries, along with a renewed sense in the power of doing good.

Jordan says he hopes this won’t be the last time he’ll do this. He says he’s been contacted by at least three dozen other people who have been carjacked and hopes to be able to bless them as well.

Chicago saw the number of carjackings soar in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta College
Michigan opening sign-ups for free community college program
MDHHS guidelines for indoor dining Feb.1, 2021
What MI restaurant customers need to know about new indoor dining guidelines
Addison Redman was found dead of a gunshot wound in her Gratiot County home Tuesday morning.
Gratiot County teen pleads guilty in 11-year-old sister’s shooting death
Empty restaurant dining room
Restaurants in Michigan allowed to reopen Monday, but some choose to stay closed
Coronavirus in Michigan
New COVID-19 cases in Michigan plunge to nearly four-month low

Latest News

Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
AP Source: FBI agents shot serving child exploitation case warrant in Florida
FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, April 17, 2015, a national library employee shows the...
EXPLAINER: How Nobel Peace Prize nominations come about
Phil's handlers, who interpreted his prediction, read from a scroll on Tuesday.
Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
GOP’s McConnell blasts ‘loony lies’ by Ga. Rep. Greene
Phil's handlers, who interpreted his prediction, read from a scroll on Tuesday.
A gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says more winter