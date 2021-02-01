Advertisement

Gratiot County teen pleads guilty in 11-year-old sister’s shooting death

Addison Redman was found dead of a gunshot wound in her Gratiot County home Tuesday morning.
Addison Redman was found dead of a gunshot wound in her Gratiot County home Tuesday morning. (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Gratiot County teenager admitted in court that he accidentally shot his 11-year-old sister in August 2019.

The 17-year-old brother pleaded guilty Monday to one count of careless or reckless discharge of a firearm causing death in a Gratiot County courtroom. Addison Redman died from a gunshot wound sustained in the family’s home on Tyler Road in Gratiot County’s Arcada Township.

The brother, who was 15 when the shooting happened, initially denied any involvement in the shooting while he was awaiting trial. But he officially took responsibility for his sister’s death while making his plea on Monday.

The brother is accused of shooting Addison in the head with a 20-gauge shotgun.

The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation with help from the Michigan State Police Critical Response Team and a crime lab. Investigators also worked with a crime lab in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Local authorities collaborated with a shotgun ammunition manufacturer in Italy and a shotgun manufacturer in Connecticut during the investigation. Prosecutors issued five investigative subpoenas in the case compelling witnesses work with authorities. Police also served a search warrant in the case.

A designation hearing will be scheduled in April to determine whether he should be sentenced as an adult or juvenile. The brother faces up to two years in prison if sentenced as an adult.

