JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

Some parts of Mid-Michigan managed to get into some sunshine Monday. The southern parts of the area held on to more cloud cover. All of us had to deal with a northerly wind, so while highs temperatures managed to surround the 30-degree mark – which is where we should be – it never really felt that warm. With a mix of stars and clouds overnight, temperatures will settle into the middle teens. Again, that is right where we should be as we begin February.

Tuesday will once again bring a little bit of sunshine to the ABC12 viewing area. The clouds will likely be a little bit thicker across the eastern parts of the area. Some of the thicker clouds may even spit out a few flakes of snow during the day. High temperatures for the day will range from the upper 20s, to lower 30s. Skies will clear Tuesday night, setting the stage for a bright, sunny Wednesday. High temperatures Wednesday should manage to move through the lower 30s.

Thursday will be a little bit warmer as an increasing south-southwesterly wind prevails for the day. Out ahead of a pretty strong cold front, we will see some sunshine to begin the day. By the end of the day, a mix of rain and snow will work its way into Mid-Michigan. Behind the front, Friday will bring scattered snow showers, blustery west-northwesterly winds, and falling temperatures. The coldest air of the season will settle in overhead during the weekend. - JR