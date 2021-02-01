Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We picked up just a little bit of snow for the southern parts of mid-Michigan.

Flint added just under an inch, while Saginaw recorded a trace.

This week starts off with a few flurries Monday with afternoon highs back up to near 30 degrees.

Some sunshine returns Tuesday, as all the groundhog prognosticators make their forecasts to determine if spring will arrive early or not.

Even more sunshine is expected for Wednesday with seasonal temperatures continuing.

A more active weather pattern will send a storm system our way for the end of the week.

At this time, a rain & snow mix is possible Thursday, as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 30s.

Some snow showers linger into Friday, as colder weather returns due to a northerly wind and falling temperatures.

Saturday and Sunday look even colder with 20s Saturday and highs only in the teens next Sunday, as the coldest weather of the season settles across the Great Lakes.

