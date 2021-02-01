Michigan opening sign-ups for free community college program

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Registration will begin Tuesday for a new program offering free community college tuition to 4.1 million adult Michigan residents.

The $30 million Michigan Reconnect program aims to provide an associate’s degree or skills certificate to anyone age 25 and older who lacks a college education. They can apply for free tuition to their local community college or to more than 70 private skills training schools.

Students can obtain education for in-demand careers like advanced manufacturing, construction trades, information technology, health care and business management.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer requested $30 million in funding from the Michigan Legislature in her budget proposal for this year. She has set a goal of providing a college education to 60% of the state’s working age population by 2030.

Whitmer, Michigan lawmakers and officials in her administration are officially launching the program on Tuesday.

