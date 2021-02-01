Michigan passes milestone of more than 1 million COVID-19 doses dispensed

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan passed a major milestone Monday with more than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine dispensed so far.

The state has received 1.735 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and dispensed the seventh most among all 50 states as of Monday. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used the occasion to call on the Legislature to pass $90 million in funding to continue increasing the number of vaccine doses dispensed every day.

“Michigan is ramping up vaccine distribution and doing everything we can to reach our goal of 50,000 shots in arms per day,” Whitmer said. “Reaching this milestone is good news for our families, frontline workers, and small business owners, but there is more work to do.”

The $90 million in additional COVID-19 vaccine spending is part of Whitmer’s $5.6 billion MI COVID Recovery Plan, which she announced in January. The $90 million in spending was earmarked for Michigan in the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

Republicans who control the Legislature countered with a $3 billion plan, which includes Whitmer giving up the power to close schools. Lawmakers still need to approve spending the $90 million federal appropriation.

“I am also ready to work with the Michigan Legislature in a bipartisan way to pass the MI COVID Relief plan focused on vaccine distribution, supporting small businesses, and getting our kids back in school safely,” Whitmer said. “Ending this pandemic requires that we put partisanship aside and roll up our sleeves together. Let’s get to work.”

