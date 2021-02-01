New COVID-19 cases in Michigan plunge to nearly four-month low

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan dropped to a nearly four-month low on Sunday and Monday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,358 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday, which is the lowest single-day total since Oct. 13, and 2,066 combined for Sunday and Monday. The combined Sunday and Monday total is about 950 lower than last week.

The new cases reported Monday push the statewide total to 561,307. Just over 10,200 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Michigan over the past seven days for an average of 1,461 per day, which is 350 fewer than last week’s daily average.

State health officials reported eight deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Sunday and Monday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 14,609.

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients listed as recovered in Michigan reached 481,801 on Saturday, which is an increase of 18,6958 from last week. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers COVID-19 patients recovered if they have survived 30 days past the onset of symptoms.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped as normal to more than 25,600 on Saturday and 23,600 on Sunday. The percentage of positive tests dropped to a four-month low of 4.21% on Thursday before rebounding to 6.15% on Sunday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 continued falling over the weekend. As of Monday, 1,376 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down 271 from a week ago. Of those, 1,218 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also dropped significantly over the past week. Michigan hospitals are treating 336 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 170 of them are on ventilators. Since Jan. 25, there are 56 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 29 fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed 1.735 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 734,175 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 745,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Of those, just over 1 million doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures:

Genesee, 20,935 cases and 675 deaths.

Saginaw, 14,552 cases, 466 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered.

Arenac, 630 cases, 23 deaths and 486 recoveries.

Bay, 6,841 cases, 254 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered.

Clare, 1,336 cases, 67 deaths and 955 recoveries.

Gladwin, 1,208 cases, 39 deaths and 930 recoveries.

Gratiot, 2,401 cases and 91 deaths.

Huron, 1,552 cases, 51 deaths and 526 recoveries.

Iosco, 1,109 cases, 58 deaths and 211 recoveries.

Isabella, 3,436 cases, 68 deaths and 2,923 recoveries.

Lapeer, 4,054 cases, 112 deaths and 531 recoveries.

Midland, 4,207 cases, 53 deaths and 3,948 recoveries.

Ogemaw, 927 cases, 30 deaths and 94 recoveries.

Oscoda, 311 cases, 18 deaths and 43 recoveries,.

Roscommon, 962 cases, 31 deaths and 434 recoveries.

Sanilac, 1,718 cases and 69 deaths.

Shiawassee, 3,397 cases, 71 deaths and 2,712 recoveries.

Tuscola, 2,702 cases, 117 deaths and 1,815 recoveries.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.