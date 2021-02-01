Advertisement

Pace of teacher vaccinations in Saginaw County picking up

Saginaw Township staff gets vaccines this past weekend
The second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine being administered at MidMichigan Medical Center...
The second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine being administered at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland, MI.(Colton Cichoracki WJRT)
By Terry Camp
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The push to get Saginaw County teachers vaccinated is moving forward.

One school district wasn’t expecting to get their shots until the end of next week, but an unexpected surprise meant they got those shots several days early.

“Some apprehension, some anxiety about coming back to school with kids on Tuesday without having any vaccines in their arms,” is how Saginaw Township Community Schools superintendent Bruce Martin described the return to in-person learning last week.

Martin and the school board made the decision to resume face to face learning Tuesday, despite some pushback to wait until teachers and staff were vaccinated.

The Saginaw County Health Department told Martin that probably wouldn’t happen until the week of February 8th, but he got a call from Great Lakes Bay Health Centers on Thursday, asking when the district wanted to set up shots. Martin asked for Saturday.

“She checked her calendar, and low and behold, they were open for this Saturday, I think she was a little surprised, and within twenty minutes we had a team next door in the conference room hammering out the details,” he says.

Martin estimated about 500 staff members received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend at White Pine Middle School.

“We were able to get into all of our teachers, support staff, and bus drivers, and administration, people who work directly with kids,” says Martin.

One staff member cut a trip down south short.

“We had one lady hop in her car and drive back from Florida, just to get her vaccine,” he says.

The quick vaccination is an example of the inconsistency in vaccine distribution from week to week. Martin says the district had a different feel today compared to last week.

“Obviously we still have folks that are very concerned, but I think getting that first dose getting into arms went a long way towards easing some anxiety, and again once those kids walk through the door, its just a wonderful feeling anyway,” says Martin.

The Swan Valley School District is next in line.

Staff members are scheduled to start getting the vaccines tomorrow.

