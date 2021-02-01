Advertisement

Pit bulls rescued from Flint dog fighting ring face physical, mental wounds

By Ann Pierret
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/1/2021) - What started as a drug investigation led police to the discovery of a dog-fighting ring in Flint.

ABC12 first shared with you Friday the city’s drug task force and Michigan State Police rescued more than a dozen pit bulls.

So what’s next for these dogs?

As the investigation continues, local animal advocates are stepping up to help however they can.

The Flint Area Narcotics Group, FANG, executed a search warrant Thursday at a home in a neighborhood off Saginaw Street and Stewart Ave on Flint’s north side.

The team’s investigation centered on the possession of illegal narcotics, but when they went inside, Michigan State Police said there were also countless signs this place was home to a dog-fighting ring.

“That area right there has been on our radar for a long time because there’s been dogs coming up loose over in that area that showed evidence” Bill Heatley said.

He’s run Streethearts Animal Rescue in Genesee County since 2014.

The longtime animal activist wasn’t surprised at the news of the dog-fighting ring. He said this type of activity in Flint has gone on long enough.

“What is the purpose of it other than to feed a human need for violence and pain?” Heatley said.

Michigan State Police shared photos of what they found inside the home. They showed 15 pit bulls of various ages chained up outside and in cages in the basement. Investigators also located a weighted dog sled, two treadmills, harnesses, animal supplements and medications.

“Just by looking at the facility and the conditions they were in, gives me an idea they have very limited good human interaction,” Heatley added.

It’s not clear how long the suspected dog ring has been operating or what the exact conditions of each dog is at this point.

Because they’re considered evidence in a crime, MSP said Genesee County Animal Control is holding onto them until the court case is complete. GCAC said they can’t comment until then.

Heatley does believe all 15 dogs will survive.

“These dogs are in different levels of psychological shock and trauma,” he explained. “So, they have to be worked with and that’s what the volunteers there do, they work with them. And I’m hoping if they get any dogs out of that group that are a little bit further along that line where they’re tipping over the edge that they reach out to get some help, outside the shelter.”

No charges have been filed yet in this case. If you have any information about the dog-fighting ring or narcotics investigation, call police, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

Heatley added if you’d like to help the animals, Genesee County Animal Control can likely use dog food, or monetary donations for medical care.

