Quiet before a storm for the end of the week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A trough across the state will keep some clouds around, but you might see a little brightness here and there between the clouds. It’ll be chilly today with highs in the mid and upper 20s – but a NNE wind at 15-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s, will keep it feeling like the mid teens.

Tonight clouds start to break up a bit, helping temps to drop to the mid and upper teens. With a N wind around 10mph, it’ll feel more like the single digits tomorrow morning!

Tuesday’s highs will be near 30. We’ll see cloud cover decrease throughout the day, giving way to more sun for the afternoon, and some will have a great sunset! Winds tomorrow will be out of the NNW at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun with highs around 30 degrees!

