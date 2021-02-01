Restaurants in Michigan allowed to reopen Monday, but some choose to stay closed

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Bars and restaurants in Michigan were allowed to reopen their indoor dining rooms Monday with some restrictions, but not all of them are jumping at the opportunity.

Feb. 1 is the first day bars and restaurants could serve customers indoors since Nov. 18. They are limited to 25% capacity, no more than six people per table and must space tables at least 6 feet apart. All establishment also must close by 10 p.m.

Bars and restaurants still have to collect contact information from each patron.

Casinos, movie theaters and stadiums also are allowed to sell concessions again Monday with the new Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order.

Fenton’s The Laundry restaurant had cooks working Sunday, preparing for patrons to return. Mark Hamel, the owner of the popular eatery, said they only can seat about 15 tables at their downtown location, but he’s hoping to serve more people as COVID-19 vaccines roll out.

“So, we are a little more hopeful right now,” he said. “We are expanding our menu for the first time in a year to get back to where we are normally are. We are hoping to go from 25% to 50% and eventually 100% by this spring or summer -- and that’s being really hopeful.”

One issue bars and restaurants might face later is hiring enough staff. Hamel said many people in the industry have switched careers to pay bills.

Not everyone plans to get back into the swing of things just yet. Many restaurants are choosing to remain closed because they don’t believe the 25% capacity restriction would allow them to turn a profit.

Don Leiterman and his wife own Cork Pine Eatery in downtown Vassar. He said they would lose money by operating the restaurant with capacity that low.

“At 25%, in a month we’d be going under and losing the place,” Leiterman said.

He estimates Cork Pine needs about $12,000 to restart for ordering food and liquor, hiring new staff and paying utilities. But Leiterman doesn’t believe the restaurant could recoup that amount of spending by serving 21 people at a time, so he let regular customers know on Facebook that they’ll have to wait a little longer.

“Well, you don’t like posting it. We’d like to get everybody back to work and start making a profit ourselves,” Leiterman said.

He and others are banking on COVID-19 data to push them to half capacity and make it worth their while in the next month or so.

“Frankenmuth Credit Union helped us out a lot with SBA. That’ll help us out a lot,” Leiterman said. “So, at 50% we’ll be able to go back into business again.”

The latest Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order allowing indoor dining with capacity restrictions is scheduled to remain in place until Feb. 21. Leiterman is reassuring patrons that they aren’t going anywhere and have every intention of reopening when the time is right.

“We miss you too. Basically, that’s what it is,” he said. “We know most of our customers. We’ve got a lot of regulars and we miss seeing them.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the loosened restrictions don’t mean COVID-19 has gone away. She called on everyone in Michigan to continue following protocols to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

“COVID-19 though is still a very real threat to us all and our economy -- and that’s why we’ve got to keep taking it serious,” Whitmer said. “Seriously, people across the state are have been hurting. It has been a long tough year. Many are mourning the loss of a loved one. And yet, we have to stay vigilant. The good news is that we know what it takes to be successful.”

