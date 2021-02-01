Saginaw County Courthouse reopens for appointments only

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/1/21) - Anyone living in Saginaw County could do business at the administrative offices once again after the Courthouse and county offices reopened Monday.

It was the first time the offices had been open to the public since rising coronavirus cases forced the county to shut them down on November 18, 2020.

Once visitors had an appointment scheduled, they were required to wear a face-covering and keep social distancing.

Many county services were still able to be done online.

Saginaw County courts were still closed to the public.

Click here to make an appointment for services.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.