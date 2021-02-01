Some restaurants face staffing shortages as indoor dining resumes

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - As restaurants reopen their dining rooms for indoor dining, many are running into staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jim Holton, the owner of several restaurants and breweries in the Mount Pleasant area, said that he has lost nearly 85 percent of his staff at Mountain Town Station.

“Mountain Town Station would normally have a 74-person employee roster and we’re opening with 10,” he said. “And that’s not due to the fact that we’re 25% that’s all I can get. Ten employees to come back.”

Holton said that through the two shutdowns, many of his employees have left to go find steadier work.

“There’s a lot of fatigue in our employees right now,” Holton said. “A lot of my staff have left for other jobs out of the restaurant industry. They moved to Texas or Florida, where the lockdowns weren’t as severe so they can actually get back to work and provide for their families.”

In addition to owning Mountain Town Station, Holton owns Camille’s Prime restaurant, Summit Smokehouse, Mountain Town Station Brewery, Alma Brewing Company and the new St. John’s Brewing Company. He said staffing issues are happening at every location.

Holton has tried finding new employees by posting job openings online but has not been getting any bites.

“We’ve had ads out on Facebook and Craigslist, and Indeed about ‘hey, we’re looking for help’ [and] I’ve received no one right now applying for any jobs right now,” he explained. “So, the labor pool out there is slim. A lot of people want to stay home and not risk themselves or they’re getting enough unemployment that they don’t need to work.”

Michigan restaurants reopened Monday with new guidelines in place.

Holton said that he can operate his establishments with limited staff but hopes that as time goes on, and more people are allowed to come in, that more people will be willing to work.

“You know, 25% [and] 10 staff, we can make that work,” he said. “So, our next step is trying to get to 50% and so we’re going to try to continue to step up and get the right team for that number as well and start moving up from there.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has likely altered the restaurant industry forever, Holton said. He hopes to use it as a learning experience moving forward.

“We’ve learned a lot from this, you know,” he said. “We learned a lot of ways in doing things differently in our kitchen, in our operations overall to be more efficient and to do better. And we’re going to take that moving forward and that’s hopefully going to help our operations and others as well that have learned this.”

