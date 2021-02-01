United Way of Midland County kicks off 10-Day Equity Challenge

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -(02/01/21)-The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in Minnesota last May sparked months of protests and marches all over the country this past summer.

It also got people talking about the ongoing issue of racism and inequity--

In honor of Black History Month, The United Way of Midland County is hoping to keep the conversation going.

“The 10-day Virtual Equity Challenge is an invitation to our community to take a self guided exploration in the areas of equity, diversity and inclusion. And recognizing how important it is to have a deeper understanding awareness about how inequity and racism affects each of our lives. And quite honestly our whole community,” said President and CEO of the United Way of Midland County, Holly Miller.

Miller said over the course of 10 days the challenge will tackle topics such as structural racism, segregation, oppression and privilege. “So this is important today but it’s always been important to have really authentic conversations that are often difficult uncomfortable, but important as we move forward together.”

Each day-- those who have signed up will receive an email. In it, they can either read, watch or listen to a challenge.

On the final day, a group of diverse community panelists will come together for a virtual summit-- to explore what was learned and how to move forward.

“So over the course of this 10 day challenge or aspirations is really to have people challenge their biases, learn, learn together learn individually and create a ripple effect out into the community,” she said.

If you would like to take part in the challenge, click on the link below.

https://unitedwaymidland.org/resources/equitychallenge/

