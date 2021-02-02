13 shot in 10 days: Flint City Council meeting to discuss public safety concerns

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In the last week and a half, 13 people have been shot in five separate shootings in Flint.

The victims include an 11-month-old girl who remined in critical condition Tuesday. Three of the 13 victims died.

This wave of violence prompted the Flint City Council to hold a special meeting Tuesday evening to discuss ongoing public safety concerns. But Councilwoman Eva Worthing admitted that elected officials really can’t do that much, because they’re considered a vessel from the community to the administration.

Worthing is hopeful that the initial push to close liquor stores and gas stations at 10 p.m. will be reconsidered.

“It is scary for a lot of residents to have to go through this violence not knowing, you know, is it going to stop? Who’s going to be next?” she said.

Worthing, who represents the 9th Ward, is hoping to get some answers at the special meeting about what’s being done to stop the gun violence and how to reassure the community is safe. Flint Police Chief Terence Green is expected to attend Tuesday evening’s meeting.

“I know that under our last chief, that there was a certain plan in place, I haven’t had the opportunity to ask Chief Green that yet so yes, and I’m sure others will ask those same questions,” Worthing said. “Do I believe that Mayor Neely is the reason? No, absolutely not. There is no reason that a change in leadership would create more crime.”

She actually doesn’t believe the violence problem is specific to Flint. She believes the COVID-19 pandemic is directly related to the recent rash of gun violence.

“I believe that just the uncertainty and not being able to go about business as normal has created more situations of violence, as people feel hopeless,” Worthing said.

Regardless of the cause of the problem, what’s the solution? Worthing said council members need to reconsider the ordinance proposed last fall that would require all gas stations, liquor stores and convenience stores to close by 10 p.m. every night.

“We’ve never actually voted on it yet. I’d like to see that being voted on,” Worthing said. “And even if it fails, then those members who vote no -- at least their vote is out there. You’re letting your constituents know you favor the liquor store owners over those who are frightened in the city of Flint, you know, for their lives and their safety.”

The public will be allowed to listen in and comment during Tuesday’s meeting, which starts at 6 p.m.

Click here to watch the meeting live on YouTube and call 617-944-8177 to listen or make a public comment. Anyone who wants to make a comment should send an email to this address by 5:50 p.m.

