Arenac County man accused of setting booby traps to hurt Michigan State Police troopers

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say a 67-year-old set a booby trap in his house to harm troopers when they came to talk with him about allegedly using a stolen credit card.

Police went to the residence near Twining in Arenac County on Jan. 20 to interview Roger Broadstone about $1,500 worth of merchandise purchased online using a Merritt woman’s credit card from the Walmart in West Branch a day earlier.

Police say Broadstone was listed as the secondary person on the transaction, giving him permission to pick up the order. Investigators worked with Walmart’s loss prevention staff to identify Broadstone as the man who came to pick up the order.

When police went to talk with Broadstone at his residence, he refused to come outside, opened a window and told troopers they would need a search warrant to come inside. Police say they obtained a search warrant and returned to come inside Broadstone’s residence.

Inside, investigators say they found the items purchased illegally from Walmart.

However, Michigan State Police say Broadstone barricaded himself inside and resisted troopers when they came inside. Police say Broadstone had set up a booby trap and other items designed to harm troopers inside his residence.

Broadstone was arraigned Monday on the following charges in Arenac County stemming from the incident with police:

Five counts of attempted murder.

One count of disarming a police officer.

One count of attempting to disarm a police officer.

Four counts of resisting police.

One count of resisting police causing injury.

One count of placing an offensive substance with intent to injure.

One count of arson for preparing to burn a building.

Possession of ammunition by a felon.

One count of malicious destruction of property.

Broadstone was arraigned Jan. 25 on the following charges in Ogemaw County related to the Walmart transaction:

One count of using a computer to commit a crime.

One county of illegally using a financial transaction device.

Broadstone remained in custody on $1.125 million bond related to the Arenac County charges and $30,000 bond for the Ogemaw County charges. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 11.

