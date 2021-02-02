Advertisement

Attorney general warns of robocalls and police spoofing scam in Michigan

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning the public of a gift card scam resurfacing.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A long-time scam spoofing Michigan police demanding payment for outstanding warrants is being reported around the state again, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Her office has received numerous reports of scammers posing as law enforcement officials or companies demanding payment for warrants or services on Visa gift cards. The scammers often spoof police and companies, so the name on caller ID appears legitimate.

The calls have been reported in Oakland, Calhoun and Kent counties. Scammers claim they are U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials or the local chief of police.

Nessel said some of the scammers claim someone’s name appeared on a package of illegal drugs and a warrant has been issued for their arrest. Victims are ordered to wire money or purchase gift cards and provide the numbers right away to clear up the warrant.

“My office is committed to our consumer protection work because we recognize that bad actors will truly stop at nothing to swindle anyone out of their personal information and hard earned money,” said Nessel.

She said no legitimate company or law enforcement agency would ever call and demand immediate payment with a gift card over the phone. Anyone who receives a call from someone making those demands should hang up immediately.

“The framework of these scams – whether it’s a law enforcement, grandparent, or tech support scam – are always the same. The demands are urgent, they prey on fear and they always insist on an untraceable payment method,” said Nessel. “The fact is, anyone who demands payment by gift card is a scammer, period.”

