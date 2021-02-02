Bars happy to reopen but new health restrictions could impact business

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

On Monday night bars and restaurant owners say they were happy to allow customers back for indoor dining. But the new health restrictions from the state could impact their business.

Rodney Ott the owner of ‘The Loft’ in Downtown Flint says even though the new restrictions changes the way he runs his nightclub he says he will do whatever it takes in order to bring back some sort of normalcy to the Flint community.

“It’s just time to open back you know, with restrictions and also you just have to be like COVID conscious you know what I mean? We use hand sanitizer at the door, we’re wiping down the tables we have a sign in check in list and it just I mean time to reopen its just time to reopen with caution,” said Ott.

When the health department’s indoor dining restrictions were lifted Ott says he was ready to get back to work.

“I opened up for my own just to keep myself focused you know, I haven’t had a job in like 8 months per say so I was happy to be here and see some people that I haven’t seen in a while.”

Ott says even though his business will hurt with the new indoor dining guidelines with a 25% capacity and a 10 p.m. curfew, he says that isn’t going to stop him from opening up the former nightclub.

“I’ve went from ‘The Loft Nightclub’ to ‘The Loft Lounge’ as I call it cause were closed at 10 p.m. were opened earlier normally. Our prime business hours are ten to two in the morning so without that I had to adjust,” added Ott.

Even the ‘White Horse Tavern’ says they have had to make some adjustments, but say they are waiting for the day when they can allow more customers to come In so they can start to make some money again.

“The numbers keep going down and hopefully we’ll get to open 50 even up to 100% soon, hopefully,” Steve Poulos, Co owner of the White Horse Tavern.

The health department’s order will last until Feb 21.

