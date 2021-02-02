Biden administration paying back states for National Guard services since last summer

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan and several other states that were required to pay share of National Guard expenses for COVID-19 work since last summer will be getting their money back.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the Biden administration has offered to pay 100% of the costs for the Michigan National Guard’s coronavirus pandemic work. The federal government also will reimburse the 25% share of costs Michigan was required to pay beginning in August.

Former President Donald Trump allowed the military to pay all National Guard COVID-19 response costs from March to August, but he then required states to pay a 25% share for the rest of 2020.

The Michigan National Guard has remained busy during the pandemic with COVID-19 testing, vaccination, food bank assistance, distributing personal protective equipment and logistical support. Soldiers have helped distribute 28 million pounds of food and administered 215,000 diagnostic tests.

“The Michigan National Guard remains a critical part to our state’s ability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and lead an effective, ongoing statewide recovery moving forward,” Whitmer said. “As we continue to administer additional doses of safe, effective vaccines, the Michigan National Guard is playing a vital role in our ability to do so efficiently while continuing to support mobile screening sites, testing, food distribution and other safety protocols in public spaces across the state.”

She said Biden also is reimbursing states fully for masks, gloves, emergency feeding operations and sheltering projects related to the coronavirus pandemic during all of 2020. FEMA ordinarily would cover those costs during a natural disaster.

