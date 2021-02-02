Advertisement

Biden administration paying back states for National Guard services since last summer

Michigan and other states had to pay 25% of soldiers’ work since August
Caption
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan and several other states that were required to pay share of National Guard expenses for COVID-19 work since last summer will be getting their money back.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the Biden administration has offered to pay 100% of the costs for the Michigan National Guard’s coronavirus pandemic work. The federal government also will reimburse the 25% share of costs Michigan was required to pay beginning in August.

Former President Donald Trump allowed the military to pay all National Guard COVID-19 response costs from March to August, but he then required states to pay a 25% share for the rest of 2020.

The Michigan National Guard has remained busy during the pandemic with COVID-19 testing, vaccination, food bank assistance, distributing personal protective equipment and logistical support. Soldiers have helped distribute 28 million pounds of food and administered 215,000 diagnostic tests.

“The Michigan National Guard remains a critical part to our state’s ability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and lead an effective, ongoing statewide recovery moving forward,” Whitmer said. “As we continue to administer additional doses of safe, effective vaccines, the Michigan National Guard is playing a vital role in our ability to do so efficiently while continuing to support mobile screening sites, testing, food distribution and other safety protocols in public spaces across the state.”

She said Biden also is reimbursing states fully for masks, gloves, emergency feeding operations and sheltering projects related to the coronavirus pandemic during all of 2020. FEMA ordinarily would cover those costs during a natural disaster.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angella Meeks
California woman found dead 9 days after leaving Flint Township residence
Mid-Michigan teacher on leave after incident at elementary school
Delta College
Michigan opening sign-ups for free community college program
Deadly Shooting Scene at Ballenger Highway & Sunset Drive in Flint
Suspect in custody after deadly double shooting in Flint
Roger Broadstone
Arenac County man accused of setting booby traps to hurt Michigan State Police troopers

Latest News

The government’s top infectious disease expert said Friday he hopes to see children being...
Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties to avoid virus spread
In Lemke’s recent article for the American Journal of Industrial Medicine he says not only are...
Push to get truckers vaccinated
Security personnel gather near the entrance to the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit...
WHO team visits Wuhan virus lab at center of speculation
Healthsource WJRT
Using the Zika virus to fight cancer in children
Scientists at the Sanger Institute outside Cambridge, England, are tracking and tracing...
UK drugmaker to partner on COVID-19 vaccines aimed at new variants