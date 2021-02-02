Advertisement

California woman found dead 9 days after leaving Flint Township residence

Angella Meeks
Angella Meeks(source: Flint Township Police Department)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police found the body of a California woman more than a week after she was last seen in Flint Township.

Angella Meeks, 47, was listed as missing and endangered Tuesday morning. She was last seen early on Jan. 24 in the 1100 block of Trotwood Lane, which is south of Bristol Road between Fenton and Van Slyke roads.

The Flint Township Police Department and a Michigan State Police K-9 team found Meeks’ body Tuesday afternoon in a small wooded area near the residence she left nine days earlier. Investigators say there was no sign of foul play, but an autopsy will help determine how she died.

Meeks lived in California and was staying with a friend in Flint Township when she disappeared. Police say she has no other friends or family in Mid-Michigan and didn’t have access to a vehicle.

Businesses are asked to review surveillance footage to see if Meeks was there and property owners are asked to check their outbuildings or sheds. Anyone with information on Meeks’ death should call the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250.

