Chesaning balloon shop to spread cheer to local seniors Valentine’s Day week

CHESANING, Mich. (WJRT) - Sam Martinez and his partner Jennifer from Poppin Decor Balloon Company in Chesaning will soon be putting together more than 500 handmade balloon buddies.

“The idea behind it is to get anybody and everybody to sponsor a little balloon buddy to make sure that each resident in a nursing home that we work with gets one,” said Martinez.

He is blown away by the amount of support he’s already received. More than 400 people have sponsored or adopted a grandparent through their balloon drive at $10 a balloon.

“You can’t get a balloon and not smile, and especially when it’s unexpected, it’s even better. People absolutely love to get them,” Martinez said.

Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have been hit hard with the challenge of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes visitor restrictions, isolation and the unknowing of when it will all end.

Martinez and several volunteers will be delivering the balloon buddies to 17 long-term care facilities spanning Shiawassee, Saginaw and Genesee counties during the week of Valentine’s Day. Their goal is to deliver 541 balloons that week, and they’re at 439 as of Feb. 2, meaning there’s still time to adopt a grandparent.

“For me it’s nice because I make them, so it really is a handmade gift, but also it’s nice to see all the support from the community supporting a small business,” Martinez said.

The balloon drive will run through Feb. 7. For more information on how to sponsor/adopt a grandparent, call Poppin Decor Co. at 989-445-0366.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.