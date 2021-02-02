Covenant HealthCare sees large drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw was once treating the most patients with COVID-19 in the entire state of Michigan but that is no longer the case.

As of Monday, the hospital was treating a total of 57 patients with COVID-19 with 10 people in the intensive care unit. This is in sharp contrast to late November and early December when the hospital was treating more than 200 patients with the virus, which led the state.

“It’s been really tough these last few months, there’s no question about it,” said Dr. Matthew Deibel, medical director of the emergency care center at Covenant HealthCare. “I think it’s tested us in health care, trying to take care of all these people who have come in with COVID. I’m happy to report that we’ve been resilient, we’ve been able to overcome that.”

Deibel said that the drop in patients is a testament to everyone’s effort in trying to slow the spread of the virus.

“It’s the efforts of each of us individually,” he said. “So, because people choose to not gather in big groups, where they choose to wear a mask when they’re outside their normal household, they choose to social distancing and hand washing and all of those things are the direct cause of seeing this decrease that we are seeing right now.”

Deibel said that the surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations late in 2020 was likely the result of many people being forced indoors due to the colder weather.

As case counts have fallen and so do the number of patients in the hospital, Deibel said work is beginning to go back to normal.

“I worked a shift in the emergency department yesterday and none of the patients I saw had COVID and I compare that to months ago where many of the patients I would see on a shift would have COVID,” he said. “And so it’s nice to get back to that normal routine, taking care of all the other diseases, processes and illnesses that are out there.”

In January, Covenant HealthCare eased some of its visitor restrictions.

With some restrictions being lifted recently, Deibel said there is a concern that cases could jump again but said that if everyone continues to do what they can to limit the spread that any new cases would be manageable.

“It’s important that we keep doing the things that we’re doing,” Deibel said. “I mean, you think about how what a shame it would be if someone was to get COVID just a few weeks before they would have gotten the vaccine. And so, so we’re trying to bring right now is just to hold tight we’ve been through this almost a year now. The light is not very far away.”

