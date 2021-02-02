Crest Marine hiring dozens of jobs amid surge in demand for pontoon boats

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s a busy day inside Crest Marine in Owosso. On any given day, the pontoon boat manufacturer is cranking out 11 boats per day.

“I think everyone’s looking to get out now. We’ve been confined for about a year now, and so if you can get out on the water, then why not,” said production manager Justin Griffin.

But they want to increase that number to 15 pontoon boats a day. Why? Because the company is expanding one of their warehouses -- meaning they need more workers; 50 of them in fact, to get the job done.

" It’s good for Shiawassee County. We’re actually the second largest for manufacturing in the county, so we’re bringing jobs back here, so even people that are traveling 1 or 2 hours away, let’s bring them back here,” said human resources manager Katie Sharp.

Crest Marine is just one example of a manufacturing company that’s seen growth during the pandemic.

According to the Institute for Supply Management, during the month of December 2020-- manufacturing activity was the highest its been since August 2018 at 60 percent.

Last month, that number dipped two percent to 58. But any number above 50 percent means expansion -- which is exactly what Crest is doing.

“Our orders have continued to do well, but not like this. This is the most orders we’ve had backlogged in the history of the company,” Griffin said.

Backlogged all the way through the end of this year.

So what kind of employees is Crest looking for?

“We’d much rather have good people willing to learn and to be taught as opposed to someone who thinks they may have a specific skill set. Any type of construction background would help, but we’re not above training people,” he said.

For more information about the general labor positions with Crest Marine, visit their website here: https://crestpontoonboats.com/careers/

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.