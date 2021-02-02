Escaped inmate returns to Clare County Jail after allegedly violating day pass

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Clare County man is facing an escape charge after allegedly stretching a day pass allowing him to leave jail for one day into three days on the lam.

Police say 34-year-old Robert McAulay returned to the jail and turned himself to police on Sunday afternoon. He was arraigned Monday on a new charge of escaping jail while awaiting trial and a third habitual offender notice.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office says McAulay was released from jail on the morning of Jan. 28 with orders to return by 6 p.m. that day. A Clare County judge allowed McAulay to take a day pass out of jail to tend to a family emergency.

He initially was arrested for failing to comply with his probation from a previous sex offender case. When police tried to arrest McAulay on those charges, he allegedly ran off.

Prosecutors charged McAulay with fleeing and eluding police, driving on a suspended license, driving without insurance and violating his probation. He was in the Clare County Jail while awaiting trial on those charges when he received the day pass.

McAulay remained in custody Tuesday at the Clare County Jail on $300,000 bond.

