Advertisement

Escaped inmate returns to Clare County Jail after allegedly violating day pass

Robert McAuley was allowed to leave the jail for one day on Jan. 28, but didn’t come back until Jan. 31
McAulay
McAulay(source: Clare County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Clare County man is facing an escape charge after allegedly stretching a day pass allowing him to leave jail for one day into three days on the lam.

Police say 34-year-old Robert McAulay returned to the jail and turned himself to police on Sunday afternoon. He was arraigned Monday on a new charge of escaping jail while awaiting trial and a third habitual offender notice.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office says McAulay was released from jail on the morning of Jan. 28 with orders to return by 6 p.m. that day. A Clare County judge allowed McAulay to take a day pass out of jail to tend to a family emergency.

He initially was arrested for failing to comply with his probation from a previous sex offender case. When police tried to arrest McAulay on those charges, he allegedly ran off.

Prosecutors charged McAulay with fleeing and eluding police, driving on a suspended license, driving without insurance and violating his probation. He was in the Clare County Jail while awaiting trial on those charges when he received the day pass.

McAulay remained in custody Tuesday at the Clare County Jail on $300,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angella Meeks
California woman found dead 9 days after leaving Flint Township residence
Mid-Michigan teacher on leave after incident at elementary school
Delta College
Michigan opening sign-ups for free community college program
Deadly Shooting Scene at Ballenger Highway & Sunset Drive in Flint
Suspect in custody after deadly double shooting in Flint
Roger Broadstone
Arenac County man accused of setting booby traps to hurt Michigan State Police troopers

Latest News

In Lansing Michael Rice the Superintendent of Michigan Department of Education recommended...
MI Superintendent asks for more required school days
In Lansing Michael Rice the Superintendent of Michigan Department of Education recommended...
MI superintendent asks for more required school days
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Key Michigan COVID-19 statistics fall back to levels before late fall surge
Holly Township Library
Holly Township library creates food pantry to help residents
A Chesaning balloon company is helping to make sure mid Michigan's most vulnerable aren't left...
Chesaning balloon shop to spread cheer to local seniors Valentine’s Day week