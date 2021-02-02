Flint relocating residents from apartment complex with no heat and water

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is helping residents leave the Sunset Village Apartments complex, which hasn’t provided heat or water for several days.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the housing complex located off Bradley Avenue and Sunset Drive is unlivable and the city is investigating the property’s future. Sunset Village has missing, broken and boarded up windows, piles of trash with no dumpster in sight, unplowed parking lots and now no heat or water.

Neeley said the water pipes in Sunset Village were cut or stolen. However, an investigation into the possible theft had not started Tuesday evening because the owner or their representative had not filed a police report.

The exact number of people in need of a new place to live isn’t clear. Neeley said issue isn’t their fault and he blames an “absent neglectful property owner,” who he said doesn’t even live in Michigan.

“This absentee property owner has let them down, and so we’re trying to help these families find places for them to go to be safe and out of elements,” he said.

With the coronavirus pandemic raging and winter weather well below freezing, city officials are working with the United Way of Genesee County and other partners to get about 15 tenants into new housing.

It’s not clear when the heat and water issues showed up, but Neeley said the city has longstanding problems with the property owner.

“We do know that the maintenance on this particular property has been failing over the last few months, if not a year,” he said. “We have been contacted by individuals and maintenance individuals alerting us to these problems. We are now investigating that to whereby if we need to take further actions.”

That action could include a civil lawsuit against the property owner and increased scrutiny of another property they own in Flint.

“It’s a drain on all of our resources. We’ve had a lot of personnel engaged in this. Our partners have utilized a lot of resources to be able to try to help these families,” Neeley said. “And so we’re looking at all aspects to be able to recover some of our costs, as well as making these families whole.”

The property owner is listed under Flint 770 Investment LLC, which has no accurate contact information. Neeley believes the apartments can be repaired enough so the complex won’t have to be condemned if the owner invests enough money.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.