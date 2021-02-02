Advertisement

Ithaca coaching legend Terry Hessbrook retires after 17 years

Hessbrook will be transitioning from sidelines to the stands
By Brandon Green
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Terry Hessbrook has always been apart of the Ithaca community, from his playing days in the 80s to coaching and mentoring the past 17 years.

During his career, Hessbrook led five teams to state championships and turned the Yellowjackets into every year contenders.

Hessbrook is hanging up the whistles and choose a new path. One where he won’t be screaming at referees but maybe at the tv occasionally or cheering from the stands.

MHSAA Logo on WILX Background
The MHSAA believes it’s time to compete for winter contact sports
Joey Spencer beat COVID-19 in November, and now the Linden native returns to the ring for his...
Linden’s Joey Spencer looks to beat his second opponent in two months