Advertisement

JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Some parts of Mid-Michigan managed to get into some sunshine Monday.  The southern parts of the area held on to more cloud cover.  All of us had to deal with a northerly wind, so while highs temperatures managed to surround the 30-degree mark – which is where we should be – it never really felt that warm.  With a mix of stars and clouds overnight, temperatures will settle into the middle teens.  Again, that is right where we should be as we begin February.

Tuesday will once again bring a little bit of sunshine to the ABC12 viewing area.  The clouds will likely be a little bit thicker across the eastern parts of the area.  Some of the thicker clouds may even spit out a few flakes of snow during the day.  High temperatures for the day will range from the upper 20s, to lower 30s.  Skies will clear Tuesday night, setting the stage for a bright, sunny Wednesday.  High temperatures Wednesday should manage to move through the lower 30s.

Thursday will be a little bit warmer as an increasing south-southwesterly wind prevails for the day.  Out ahead of a pretty strong cold front, we will see some sunshine to begin the day.  By the end of the day, a mix of rain and snow will work its way into Mid-Michigan.  Behind the front, Friday will bring scattered snow showers, blustery west-northwesterly winds, and falling temperatures.  The coldest air of the season will settle in overhead during the weekend. - JR

Most Read

Delta College
Michigan opening sign-ups for free community college program
MDHHS guidelines for indoor dining Feb.1, 2021
What MI restaurant customers need to know about new indoor dining guidelines
Addison Redman was found dead of a gunshot wound in her Gratiot County home Tuesday morning.
Gratiot County teen pleads guilty in 11-year-old sister’s shooting death
Empty restaurant dining room
Restaurants in Michigan allowed to reopen Monday, but some choose to stay closed
Coronavirus in Michigan
New COVID-19 cases in Michigan plunge to nearly four-month low

Latest News

WJRT February 2nd, 2021 Morning Weather
Some sun this afternoon and evening
WJRT February 2nd, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT February 2nd, 2021 Morning Weather
A Little Bit of Sun for Tuesday...
JR's Monday Night Weather Report
A Little Bit of Clearing Tonight...
JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report