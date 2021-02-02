JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

After some lingering clouds across Mid-Michigan Tuesday morning, some bright sunshine developed for the afternoon. Temperatures managed to move just a little bit above “normal,” but as a brisk north-northwesterly wind prevailed, there was definitely a bit of a “bite” in the air. With a good bit of starlight holding overnight, and with winds diminishing, temperatures will dip into the single numbers in many areas. The exception will be near Lake Huron, where readings will likely settle only into the teens.

Wednesday is going to be a dandy of a winter’s day. Bright sunshine will help give temperatures a nice jumpstart. Winds for the day will be light & variable, starting the day from the northwest, and shifting in from southwest by day’s end. High temperatures for the afternoon will range from the lower, to middle 30s. Our “normal” high right now is 30-degrees. Conditions will remain very quiet for Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

By Thursday afternoon a mix of rain and snow will make a move into the ABC12 viewing area. Temperatures Thursday will make a move through the middle 30s. By late Thursday night, a strong cold front will move off to our east. This will change any mix we have, over to strictly snow. Behind the front for Friday, we will expect occasional snow showers to continue and be accompanied by very strong northwesterly winds and falling temperatures. The coldest air of the season will then settle in overhead for the weekend and the first part of next week. - JR