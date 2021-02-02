Kroger donates $50,000 payout from record Mega Millions jackpot to food banks

NOVI, Mich. (WJRT) - When someone won $1.05 billion in the Jan. 22 Mega Millions drawing, the Kroger store in Novi collected a $50,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

Kroger announced on Tuesday that the grocer will donate its winnings to the Food Bank Council of Michigan. The donation is part of Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste program, which has a goal of providing 3 billion meals by 2025.

“I applaud Kroger for their generous donation and continued commitment to feeding those in the communities they serve,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “During these tough times, it has been incredible to see the ways in which our communities can come together to ensure that nobody goes without.”

Food banks across Michigan are straining under increased need during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Kroger Michigan continues to demonstrate leadership in the pursuit of a food secure Michigan,” said Phil Knight Executive Director, Food Bank Council of Michigan. “The relationship, investment and partnership with Kroger sets the pace for others to join with the Governor’s Food Security Council and the Food Bank Council to continue the collaborative efforts that take hunger off the table for children, seniors and working families.”

Nobody has come forward to claim the $1.05 billion Mega Millions prize, according to the Michigan Lottery. The prize is the third largest lottery jackpot won in the United States and the largest ever in Michigan, surpassing the $337 million Powerball jackpot claimed by Donald Lawson of Lapeer in 2012.

