Advertisement

Kroger donates $50,000 payout from record Mega Millions jackpot to food banks

The grocery store that sold the winning ticket got a $50,000 commission, which Kroger is giving away
A patron, who did not want to give her name, shows the ticket she had just bought for the Mega...
A patron, who did not want to give her name, shows the ticket she had just bought for the Mega Millions lottery drawing at the lottery ticket vending kiosk in a Smoker Friendly store, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Cranberry Township, Pa. The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game has grown to $1 billion ahead of Friday night's drawing after more than four months without a winner. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOVI, Mich. (WJRT) - When someone won $1.05 billion in the Jan. 22 Mega Millions drawing, the Kroger store in Novi collected a $50,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

Kroger announced on Tuesday that the grocer will donate its winnings to the Food Bank Council of Michigan. The donation is part of Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste program, which has a goal of providing 3 billion meals by 2025.

“I applaud Kroger for their generous donation and continued commitment to feeding those in the communities they serve,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “During these tough times, it has been incredible to see the ways in which our communities can come together to ensure that nobody goes without.”

Food banks across Michigan are straining under increased need during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Kroger Michigan continues to demonstrate leadership in the pursuit of a food secure Michigan,” said Phil Knight Executive Director, Food Bank Council of Michigan. “The relationship, investment and partnership with Kroger sets the pace for others to join with the Governor’s Food Security Council and the Food Bank Council to continue the collaborative efforts that take hunger off the table for children, seniors and working families.”

Nobody has come forward to claim the $1.05 billion Mega Millions prize, according to the Michigan Lottery. The prize is the third largest lottery jackpot won in the United States and the largest ever in Michigan, surpassing the $337 million Powerball jackpot claimed by Donald Lawson of Lapeer in 2012.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angella Meeks
California woman found dead 9 days after leaving Flint Township residence
Mid-Michigan teacher on leave after incident at elementary school
Delta College
Michigan opening sign-ups for free community college program
Deadly Shooting Scene at Ballenger Highway & Sunset Drive in Flint
Suspect in custody after deadly double shooting in Flint
Roger Broadstone
Arenac County man accused of setting booby traps to hurt Michigan State Police troopers

Latest News

Holly Township Library
Holly Township Library creates small food pantry to help residents
A Chesaning balloon company is helping to make sure mid Michigan's most vulnerable aren't left...
Chesaning balloon shop to spread cheer to local seniors Valentine’s Day week
Vacant lot on Henry Street in Bay City.
New homes planned for Bay City neighborhood
United Way.
United Way providing $205,000 for COVID-19 relief in Shiawassee County