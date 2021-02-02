Advertisement

Lapeer High School returns to remote learning after COVID-19 outbreak

18 positive cases of the coronavirus led to 200 students and staff in quarantine over two weeks
Lapeer High School is switching back to entirely remote learning for two weeks after a COVID-19...
Lapeer High School is switching back to entirely remote learning for two weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Lapeer High School students will remain at home for the next two weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak.

The school has reported 18 new cases of the coronavirus over the past two weeks, which required more than 200 students and staff to quarantine. That has created difficulties in providing enough staff, according to Superintendent Matt Wandrie.

“We have, unfortunately, seen many examples of students engaged in activities that can, and often do, lead to increased spread of the virus,” he wrote in a note to the district on Tuesday.

Beginning Wednesday, the school will switch back to entirely remote learning for at least two weeks. Students may return for in-person learning on Feb. 17. All after school events will be on hold during that time, but athletic teams can continue practicing or competing.

Custodial staff will conduct a thorough deep cleaning of the high school building while students are away.

Like last fall, Lapeer High School will provide meals for families to pick up while students are learning remotely.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angella Meeks
California woman found dead 9 days after leaving Flint Township residence
Mid-Michigan teacher on leave after incident at elementary school
Delta College
Michigan opening sign-ups for free community college program
Deadly Shooting Scene at Ballenger Highway & Sunset Drive in Flint
Suspect in custody after deadly double shooting in Flint
Roger Broadstone
Arenac County man accused of setting booby traps to hurt Michigan State Police troopers

Latest News

The government’s top infectious disease expert said Friday he hopes to see children being...
Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties to avoid virus spread
In Lemke’s recent article for the American Journal of Industrial Medicine he says not only are...
Push to get truckers vaccinated
Security personnel gather near the entrance to the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit...
WHO team visits Wuhan virus lab at center of speculation
Healthsource WJRT
Using the Zika virus to fight cancer in children
Scientists at the Sanger Institute outside Cambridge, England, are tracking and tracing...
UK drugmaker to partner on COVID-19 vaccines aimed at new variants