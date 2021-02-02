Lapeer High School returns to remote learning after COVID-19 outbreak

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Lapeer High School students will remain at home for the next two weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak.

The school has reported 18 new cases of the coronavirus over the past two weeks, which required more than 200 students and staff to quarantine. That has created difficulties in providing enough staff, according to Superintendent Matt Wandrie.

“We have, unfortunately, seen many examples of students engaged in activities that can, and often do, lead to increased spread of the virus,” he wrote in a note to the district on Tuesday.

Beginning Wednesday, the school will switch back to entirely remote learning for at least two weeks. Students may return for in-person learning on Feb. 17. All after school events will be on hold during that time, but athletic teams can continue practicing or competing.

Custodial staff will conduct a thorough deep cleaning of the high school building while students are away.

Like last fall, Lapeer High School will provide meals for families to pick up while students are learning remotely.

