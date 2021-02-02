Lawsuit seeks reversal of Michigan’s ban on contact high school sports

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - An athletic advocacy group, hockey league and parents of athletes have sued Michigan’s health director, seeking a reversal of 2 1/2-month state ban on contact sports that was issued to curb the coronavirus.

Let Them Play Michigan, a group of student-athletes, parents, coaches and school administrators, is among plaintiffs that sued in the Michigan Court of Claims on Tuesday.

The complaint contends that the order, which was issued Nov. 18 and recently extended through Feb. 21, arbitrarily and irrationally singles out and deprives athletes of their constitutional rights and freedoms.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order halts the high school basketball, hockey, wrestling and competitive cheer seasons. Those athletes are allowed to take part in non-contact training or practices, but they cannot compete.

Michigan’s high school bowling, gymnastics and skiing seasons are continuing because those sports are classified as non-contact.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said she’s optimistic that the state can move toward re-engagement in sports.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.