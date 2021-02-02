Michigan restaurants reopen for indoor dining at 25% capacity

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP (WJRT) - For many, it’s been a long two months since restaurants in Michigan were allowed to serve customers indoors.

As of Monday, indoor dining in Michigan is back in business.

While customers and restaurant owners are thrilled to be opening their doors, there are some limitations and restrictions in place to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. The most significant is a 25% capacity limit, which is hard for some bars and restaurants to turn a profit.

Inside Kicker’s Sports Bar and Grill in Grand Blanc Township, the normal capacity is 272 people. With the reduction to 25%, the capacity is limited to 68 customers. The owner seemed more concerned about other places with much smaller capacities.

”It’s the first day of school again,” said Kicker’s owner Mitra Pagonis. “So for us, it’s the excitement. We’re anxious. We’re just ready to be back.”

She was all smiles Monday as she got to see many of her loyal customers once again come in and enjoy their food and drinks with sit down service.

“For us, it works. For the smaller diners and coffee shops, they still might be struggling at this time,” Pagonis said. “So I hope the 25% is lifted not only for us, but especially for them.”

She hopes to make more money with limited dine-in service added to carryout service at Kicker’s.

“You can only see what the numbers tell you at the end of the week, the end of the month. It’s better than nothing,” Pagonis said.

Other requirements under the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order include tables being spaced 6 feet apart, no more than six people per table and a 10 p.m. curfew requiring all establishments to close. The order is scheduled to continue through Feb. 21.

What some people might call a tall order, others like Rosie Baumgartner are just grateful to come in, sit down and enjoy lunch.

“It just breaks up your day. I like socializing and it’s been kind of rough not being able to see other people,” she said.

The first day of indoor dining in more than two months comes with a warning from Michigan’s chief medical executive. During a press conference last month, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun reminded Michiganders that COVID-19 is still a threat and dining out could carry health consequences even though it’s allowed.

“And remember that just because something is open, it does not mean that it is 100% safe or that you should do it,” she said.

Bars and restaurants like Kicker’s are treating COVID-19 as a looming threat.

”Sanitizer bottles are there when you come in. Tables and chairs are wiped down after every customer. We’re all wearing masks,” Pagonis said. “It’s business as usual.”

Bar and restaurant patrons are required to wear a face covering when they are not seated. Establishments also are required to obtain contact information from everyone inside to use for contact tracing if a positive COVID-19 is identified there.

Pagonis she can live with the continued restrictions because she knows what the alternative is -- and it’s something she doesn’t ever want to deal with again.

“I love that we’re open. I love that we’re open,” she said.

