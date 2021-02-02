Advertisement

Michigan to give free community college tuition to residents 25 and older

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATE, Mich. (WJRT) (02/02/21)-Lindsey Wheaton returned to school this past August after spending the last 15 years as a stay at home mom.

The now single mother of six decided it was time to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse. But it hasn’t been easy.

“I have recently divorced and I’m holding two jobs down. It’s unbelievably difficult. The financial is huge. Finances, trying to budget,” Wheaton said.

She said the idea of getting help paying for college would be a game changer, “It would help take a lot of that burden off.”

Tuesday afternoon-Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a new $30 million Michigan Reconnect program that gives Wheaton and other Michigan residents 25 and older currently without a degree-- an opportunity to earn a tuition-free associates degree or skills certificate at a community college.

“A high school diploma just simply isn’t enough and it’s critical that we help Michiganders without a post secondary education get on a path towards a good paying job,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D).

The program - which has bipartisan support-- also offers a skills scholarship to help cover the cost of tuition through more than 70 private training schools with 120 programs that offer certificates in high-demand careers in industries such as manufacturing, construction, information technology, healthcare or business management.

“Our aim for Michigan Connect is to meet the state’s need for talent, by making it possible and affordable for working age Michiganders to earn a degree or certificate. This an area where we can all agree,” said State Senator, Ken Horn (R).

To be eligible for Michigan Connect you must be:

25 and older. Been a Michigan resident for at least a year. Have High School diploma. And not yet completed a college degree.

“It sounds amazing. It would be a completely fresh start a new life, I could absolutely use that,” said Wheaton.

Reconnect scholarships are accepted by all Michigan community colleges.

And are even available to eligible adults already enrolled in their local community college.

Those interested can submit applications at Michigan.gov/Reconnect.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angella Meeks
California woman found dead 9 days after leaving Flint Township residence
Mid-Michigan teacher on leave after incident at elementary school
Delta College
Michigan opening sign-ups for free community college program
Deadly Shooting Scene at Ballenger Highway & Sunset Drive in Flint
Suspect in custody after deadly double shooting in Flint
Roger Broadstone
Arenac County man accused of setting booby traps to hurt Michigan State Police troopers

Latest News

In Lansing Michael Rice the Superintendent of Michigan Department of Education recommended...
MI Superintendent asks for more required school days
In Lansing Michael Rice the Superintendent of Michigan Department of Education recommended...
MI superintendent asks for more required school days
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Key Michigan COVID-19 statistics fall back to levels before late fall surge
Holly Township Library
Holly Township library creates food pantry to help residents
A Chesaning balloon company is helping to make sure mid Michigan's most vulnerable aren't left...
Chesaning balloon shop to spread cheer to local seniors Valentine’s Day week