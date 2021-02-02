Michigan to give free community college tuition to residents 25 and older

STATE, Mich. (WJRT) (02/02/21)-Lindsey Wheaton returned to school this past August after spending the last 15 years as a stay at home mom.

The now single mother of six decided it was time to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse. But it hasn’t been easy.

“I have recently divorced and I’m holding two jobs down. It’s unbelievably difficult. The financial is huge. Finances, trying to budget,” Wheaton said.

She said the idea of getting help paying for college would be a game changer, “It would help take a lot of that burden off.”

Tuesday afternoon-Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a new $30 million Michigan Reconnect program that gives Wheaton and other Michigan residents 25 and older currently without a degree-- an opportunity to earn a tuition-free associates degree or skills certificate at a community college.

“A high school diploma just simply isn’t enough and it’s critical that we help Michiganders without a post secondary education get on a path towards a good paying job,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D).

The program - which has bipartisan support-- also offers a skills scholarship to help cover the cost of tuition through more than 70 private training schools with 120 programs that offer certificates in high-demand careers in industries such as manufacturing, construction, information technology, healthcare or business management.

“Our aim for Michigan Connect is to meet the state’s need for talent, by making it possible and affordable for working age Michiganders to earn a degree or certificate. This an area where we can all agree,” said State Senator, Ken Horn (R).

To be eligible for Michigan Connect you must be:

25 and older. Been a Michigan resident for at least a year. Have High School diploma. And not yet completed a college degree.

“It sounds amazing. It would be a completely fresh start a new life, I could absolutely use that,” said Wheaton.

Reconnect scholarships are accepted by all Michigan community colleges.

And are even available to eligible adults already enrolled in their local community college.

Those interested can submit applications at Michigan.gov/Reconnect.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.