Advertisement

Mid-Michigan teacher on leave after incident at elementary school

MSP, school district are both investigating
(WJRT)
By Terry Camp
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITTEMORE, Mich. (WJRT) - An investigation is underway in a Mid-Michigan school district and a teacher is placed on leave.

Whittemore-Prescott Area Schools in Ogemaw and Iosco counties is looking into the matter and it appears a family has contacted Michigan State Police to see whether there could be criminal charges.

ABC12 News has learned there was an incident at Whittemore-Prescott Elementary School, but administrators and Michigan State Police were still working to determine what exactly happened Tuesday.

State police confirm their department received a complaint on Jan. 26 from someone in the community, but a spokesperson would only confirm it’s listed as a non-aggravated assault involving a child. That’s an assault that involves no weapon and no severe injuries.

Whittemore-Prescott Area Schools Superintendent Joe Perrera confirmed that one teacher has been placed on leave.

The district has also learned of another incident involving the same child several weeks ago. A volunteer at the elementary school was involved in that alleged incident and that person has been asked not to return to the school.

It’s not clear when the investigations will be complete.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angella Meeks
California woman found dead 9 days after leaving Flint Township residence
Delta College
Michigan opening sign-ups for free community college program
Deadly Shooting Scene at Ballenger Highway & Sunset Drive in Flint
Suspect in custody after deadly double shooting in Flint
Roger Broadstone
Arenac County man accused of setting booby traps to hurt Michigan State Police troopers

Latest News

In Lansing Michael Rice the Superintendent of Michigan Department of Education recommended...
MI Superintendent asks for more required school days
In Lansing Michael Rice the Superintendent of Michigan Department of Education recommended...
MI superintendent asks for more required school days
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Key Michigan COVID-19 statistics fall back to levels before late fall surge
Holly Township Library
Holly Township library creates food pantry to help residents
A Chesaning balloon company is helping to make sure mid Michigan's most vulnerable aren't left...
Chesaning balloon shop to spread cheer to local seniors Valentine’s Day week