Mid-Michigan teacher on leave after incident at elementary school

WHITTEMORE, Mich. (WJRT) - An investigation is underway in a Mid-Michigan school district and a teacher is placed on leave.

Whittemore-Prescott Area Schools in Ogemaw and Iosco counties is looking into the matter and it appears a family has contacted Michigan State Police to see whether there could be criminal charges.

ABC12 News has learned there was an incident at Whittemore-Prescott Elementary School, but administrators and Michigan State Police were still working to determine what exactly happened Tuesday.

State police confirm their department received a complaint on Jan. 26 from someone in the community, but a spokesperson would only confirm it’s listed as a non-aggravated assault involving a child. That’s an assault that involves no weapon and no severe injuries.

Whittemore-Prescott Area Schools Superintendent Joe Perrera confirmed that one teacher has been placed on leave.

The district has also learned of another incident involving the same child several weeks ago. A volunteer at the elementary school was involved in that alleged incident and that person has been asked not to return to the school.

It’s not clear when the investigations will be complete.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.