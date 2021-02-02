Advertisement

New homes planned for Bay City neighborhood

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - For more than three decades, the building of new homes in Bay City was confined to the downtown area and near the water.

But that could soon change, thanks to a new project being developed on Henry Street on the west side of the city.

”A new type of residential option for the people of a city and try to make it, you know, affordable,” said developer Ryan Smith.

Smith, a Breckenridge native, bought the currently empty lot last week.

“So we’re excited to provide a new type of product and an opportunity to the folks in Bay City,” he said.

Smith said the housing will be a combination of single family homes and duplexes scattered throughout the site. Similar to a residential area he developed in Alma.

“The housing structures aren’t any larger than what you would find in a neighborhood already you know that way,” he said. “We’re not trying to build high rises in the middle of the neighborhood or anything like that. We tried to make the houses, even the duplexes, look just like the rest of the neighborhood but make it fit in and feel like a neighborhood.”

The project will also bring jobs to the area.

“We try to use as many local contractors as we can, so most of our projects most of the contractors are within a 30 to 50-minute drive, so we’re trying to at least keep as much work local as we can,” Smith said.

He already has been in contact with Bay City’s planning development, construction and utility departments.

“And then we’ll go out to the market and get some construction costs and we’re hoping that we can actually break ground in 2022, maybe the spring or the summer,” Smith said. “So roughly a year to 15 months from now.”

He plans to present the project to city officials by early to mid-summer and hopes to have residents living in the homes by 2023.

