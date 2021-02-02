Advertisement

Suspect in custody after deadly double shooting in Flint

A driver allegedly opened fire on another vehicle on Ballenger Highway
Deadly Shooting Scene at Ballenger Highway & Sunset Drive in Flint
Deadly Shooting Scene at Ballenger Highway & Sunset Drive in Flint(ABC 12)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/2/21) - Police say one person was in custody after a deadly drive-by shooting at a Flint intersection.

Investigators say 21-year-old Landon Varner was driving near the intersection of Ballenger Highway and Sunset Drive just after 5 p.m. Monday when he was shot. He later died at the hospital, according to the Flint Police Department.

A passenger in Varner’s vehicle also was shot and received treatment for minor injuries.

Police say another driver was arrested in connection with the incident. The suspect was taken to the Genesee County Jail while awaiting formal charges.

