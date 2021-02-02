Reward increases for information on deadly Huron County home invasion

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The reward for information about the home invasion and shooting that left a Huron County man dead in January has increased again.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office now is offering $4,000 for information leading to the suspects involved in the Dec. 30 shooting of 59-year-old Ricky H. Bailey. He died after masked assailants burst into his house in Rapson Road in Verona Township around 11:15 p.m.

The suspects ordered Bailey to the floor and yelled statements about wanting “the money,” according to the Huron County Sheriff’s Office. The assailants assaulted Bailey while he was on the floor and eventually shot him twice.

Bailey’s sons, ages 11 and 20, were in different rooms inside the home when the assailants broke in. The 20-year-old took cover while the 11-year-old locked himself in a bathroom, investigators say.

The sheriff’s office says suspects kicked in the bathroom door where the 11-year-old was hiding and ordered him into another room before they left. Bailey’s sons, who were not injured during the incident, then were able to call 911.

Investigators say the victims recently moved to their residence on Rapson Road, so they aren’t sure whether the assailants were targeting the family or possibly going after someone who previously lived there. Anyone with information about the shooting should call Huron County Central Dispatch at 989-269-6421.

